Police: Stolen vehicle recovered, Kan. robbery suspect caught

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for an alleged car theft and robbery.

Just before 8:30p.m. Sunday, police responded to the area of 1600 Block of SW Fillmore in Topeka on the report of an Aggravated Robbery, occurring to an individual, according to Lt. Aaron Jones.

The victim reported a blue colored vehicle approached him, when a Hispanic male jumped out, wearing a gray and black striped hooded sweatshirt. The suspect approached him demanding his keys and wallet. During the robbery the suspect, indicated he had a weapon, but the weapon was never displayed and took the victims vehicle described as a Silver, 2011 Dodge Caliber, with Kansas tags.

Just before 6p.m. Christmas Eve, officers of the Topeka Police Department located the stolen Dodge Caliber near 13th and SW Harrison.

When they attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver failed to stop initiating a pursuit. The occupants abandoned the vehicle in the 600 Block of SE Lake east alley, according to Jones.

Information was developed leading to a house on the west side of the 600 block of SE Lake in search of the occupants. The house was surrounded as the vehicle was searched. 2 firearms were recovered from the vehicle; both used small caliber rifle rounds. At approximately 7pm, officers made contact with the homeowner. Police took five men and one woman from the house for questioning.

On Christmas Day, police reported Christopher Jackson, 25, was taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections under suspicion of aggravated robbery in relation to the theft of the silver Dodge Caliber as well as possession of stolen property in relation to the aggravated robbery of a white Pontiac G6.