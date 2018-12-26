Police: Kan. woman dead, suspect jailed for Christmas Day shooting

GEARY COUNTY — Law enforcemenbt authorities are investigating a fatal Christmas Day shooting and have a suspect in custody.

Just before 9:30 a.m., police responded to 948 Grant Avenue #154 in Junction City after report of a woman who had died, according to a media release from police.

Upon arrival officers located Jenna Schafer, 31, Junction City dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Detectives and officers worked throughout the day developing a suspect. At approximately 6:25 p.m., police arrested Dion Green, 33, Junction City, on suspicion of First Degree Murder in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers