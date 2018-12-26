Dateline – Claflin

Herbert A. Hoff, died December 24, 2018, at Clara Barton Hospital. He was born January 16, 1937, in Hays, Kansas, the son of Herbert W. and Rose Marie (Leiker) Hoff. Herbert graduated from Claflin High School in 1956.

A resident of Claflin since 1953, he was a bulk tank agent for Standard Oil for over 40 years. He was also a bus driver for USD 112 for 15 years.

Herbert was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. He was active in his community, serving on the city council, as a volunteer fire fighter, and an auxiliary deputy. He was an avid sportsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

On August 17, 1967, he married Rhoda Marie Selness in Claflin, Kansas. After two short years of marriage she died on August 3, 1969. He then married Mary Richardson, with which he adopted a daughter Kim. He and Mary later divorced. Then on June 28, 1975, he married Jane C. Weber in Coldwater, Kansas. They were married for 42 years when she died on November 12, 2017.

Survivors include: daughter, Kim Traum and husband Harry of Arvada, Colorado; brother, Steve Hoff and wife Carol of Laramie, Wyoming; sisters, Annette Bourne and husband Gene of Ellsworth, and Dolores Hoff of Iola; four grandchildren, Joshlyn, Alexis, Mattea, and Danielle Traum.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wives, and an infant daughter, Alexandra Marie Hoff.

Friends may call 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, with family to greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m.

Vigil and Rosary will begin at 7 p.m. all at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Friday, December 28, 2018, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, celebrated by Father Terrance Klein Bedore. Burial will follow in Claflin Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Claflin Community Scholarship or Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.