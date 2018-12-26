Friday will be the last day for the “First Lady” of Eagle Radio

Anyone who has called the Eagle Media Center over the past 15 years has been welcomed by a friendly voice that let them know that they would be taken care of………

Mattie Begg Audio

That voice belongs to Mattie Begg, who was hired to be a receptionist, but turned that position into the “Director of First Impressions.” After working for Eagle Communications since 2003, Friday will be the last day for Mattie who is retiring.

Mattie grew up in Kingfisher, Oklahoma, eventually moved to Elkhart, Indiana where she worked for a manufacturing company that made axles for heavy duty vehicles and trailers. After her husband passed away, Mattie moved to Great Bend in 2002 and was hired by then General Manager Rick Nulton. She says she wasn’t sure if she could do the job but soon found out her talents would lead her into many different jobs at the radio station.

Mattie Begg Audio

That included John O’Connor’s friendly sidekick on Trading Post along with assisting with data entry and work on the Great Bend Post. Mattie says she will miss interacting with both her fellow employees and the all the people who have called the station or walked into the building.

Mattie Begg Audio

Everyone is invited to stop by the Eagle Media Center at 12th and Baker Friday from 1-3 pm for a retirement celebration in honor of Mattie’s 15 years of service to Eagle Communications and the people of the Golden Belt.