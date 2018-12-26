Cop Shop 12/21 – 12/25

Barton County Sheriff Incident Log

12/21

DUMPING – At 7:30am a trash complaint / dumping was reported in the 5500 block of Oil Center South Rd in Great Bend.

NON-INJURY ACCIDENT – At 10:45am a non-injury accident was reported at NE 230 and Susank Rd in Barton County.

NON-INJURY ACCIDENT – At 12:35pm a non-injury accident was reported at 545 NW K-96 Hwy in Great Bend.

CATTLE OUT – At 3:48pm cattle were reported out at 545 NW K 96 Hwy, Great Bend.

NON-INJURY ACCIDENT – At 7:29pm a non-injury accident was reported at NE K 156 Hwy in Claflin.

CATTLE OUT – At 11:47pm cattle were reported out at N US 281 at mile marker 126 in Barton County.

12/22

NON-INJURY ACCIDENT – At 12:08am a non-injury accident was reported at NW K 96 Hwy at mile marker 168 in Barton County.

NON-INJURY ACCIDENT – At 4:53am a non-injury accident was reported at the 800 block of SE 20 Rd in Ellinwood.

MISSING PERSON / RUNAWAY – At 7:34pm a missing person was reported at 1515 Morton St in Great Bend.

ASSAULT – At 9:51pm an assault was reported at 1408 Kansas Ave in Great Bend.

12/23

ALARM – At 9:02am an alarm was reported at 222 N Washington Ave, Great Bend.

NON-INJURY ACCIDENT – At 3:38pm a non-injury accident was reported at NE 30 Rd and NW 10 Ave.

NON-INJURY ACCIDENT – At 5:41pm a non-injury accident was reported on E US 56 Hwy at mile marker 208.

ALARM – At 6:50pm an alarm was reported at 3024 Railroad Avenue in Great Bend.

NON-INJURY ACCIDENT – At 10:06pm a non-injury accident was reported at Fort Zarah, 330 E Hwy 56, Great Bend.

12/24

CATTLE OUT – At 2:13am cattle were reported out at the 500 block of SE 20 Road in Ellinwood.

CATTLE OUT – At 1:07pm cattle were reported out at SW 130 Ave and SW 50 Road in Barton County.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE – At 2:17pm criminal damage was reported at 5540 2nd St in Great Bend.

ALARM – At 4:56pm an alarm was reported at 181 A NE 40 Road in Great Bend.

TRESPASSING – At 4:02pm criminal trespassing was reported at 1324 NW 20 Rd in Great Bend.

NON-INJURY ACCIDENT – At 5:47pm a non-injury accident was reported at SE 50 and SE 70 Rd in Barton County.

12/25

STRUCTURE FIRE – At 8:57am a fire was reported at 1415 Morphy Street in Great Bend.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log

12/21

LOST PROPERTY – At 8:50am a lost handicap placard was reported at 2606 27th St in Great Bend.

FOUND PROPERTY – At 12:13pm at school ID card was found at 1217 Williams St, Great Bend. It was returned to the owner.

TRAUMATIC INJURIES – At 1:03pm traumatic injuries were reported at 2818 18th St in Great Bend.

NON-INJURY ACCIDENT – At 2:49pm a non-injury accident was reported at 1411 Madison.

NON-INJURY ACCIDENT – At 3:05pm a non-injury accident was reported at Broadway & McKinley.

NON-INJURY ACCIDENT – At 3:14pm a non-injury accident was reported at 3503 10th St.

NON-INJURY ACCIDENT – At 5:34pm a non-injury accident was reported at 16th and Williams. Vehicle 1 was making a right turn onto 16th from Williams and struck V2 who was northbound on Williams.

NON-INJURY ACCIDENT – At 6:01pm a non-injury accident was reported in the 3900 block of 10th Street.

12/22

CHECK SUBJECT – At 1:01am officer checked on subject who was hauling a washing machine with a bike at 2400 10th Street.

REMOVE SUBJECT – At 2:27am reports of a person causing a disturbance at 2716 10th Street. Person was advised to leave and advised he was not allowed back unless given permission from management.

CHECK SUBJECT – At 2:46am reports of a subject laying in the middle of the street at 11th & Holland.

ALARM – At 6:49am reports of an alarm at 4100 10th Street.

THEFT – At 7:09am a theft was reported at 2100 Main Street. Theft of electrical motors. Property was recovered.

CHECK AREA – At 12:20pm reports of a white SUV pulling into the drive at 1408 Kansas Ave in Great Bend asking questions and wanted them checked.

TRESPASSING – At 12:23pm reports of subject being in the store after she was trespassed from the property. Subject left prior to officer arrival.

JUVENILE COMPLAINT – At 1:00pm reports of a juvenile in the area throwing rocks. Subject left prior to officer arrival.

CHECK SUBJECT – At 1:42pm reports of a subject acting suspicious in the area of 1400 Main Street.

LOST WALLET – At 5:04pm found a lost wallet at 1438 20th St.

INJURY ACCIDENT – At 5:22pm an injury accident was reported a 3929 10th Street.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT – At 5:39pm reports an unknown subject yelling at her at 1811 Main Street.

BURGLARY / IN PROGRESS – At 8:19pm wanted to speak with an officer about possible trespassing at 2202 29th St. It was his brother who lives at the residence.

DISTURBANCE – At 10:44pm reports of a subject at 1715 Holland in the yard refusing to leave the property. Subject left upon officer arrival. Advised it was a miscommunication.

12/23

TRAUMATIC INJURIES – At 3:12am reports of traumatic injuries at 3910 Cedar Park Place.

ALARM – At 6:08am an alarm was reported at 1515 10th Street.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE – At 9:27am reports someone breaking a window on the building at 2111 10th Street.

NON-INJURY ACCIDENT – At 11:29am a non-injury accident was reported at 10th & Van Buren.

THEFT – At 1:28pm reports of theft of a Lincoln MKX displaying KS 60 Day B951567 at 1212 Warner Road.

CHECK SUBJECT – At 2:04pm reports of an older male on a bike yelling in the area of Lakin and Morphy.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE – At 3:30pm reports someone damaging the door to her vehicle at 1610 Odell Street.

SHOTS FIRED – At 10:49pm reports of possible gunshots in the area of 5th and Odell.

12/24

ALARM – At 1:03am reports of an alarm at 1002 281 Bypass.

CHECK SUBJECT – At 9:07am reports of a subject looking in cars at 4107 10th Street.

THEFT – At 11:46am reports of a trailer stolen at 421 Dogwood Street.

BURGLARY / IN PROGRESS – At 4:59pm reports of criminal damage and trespassing at 1036 Madison.

PROWLER – at 9:50pm reports of a subject walking around the building at 1560 NW K 96.

12/25

OTHER – At 8:32am reports that she lost her tv remote somewhere in the apartment at 1101 Kansas Avenue.

DISTURBANCE – At 8:32am reports not getting along with other tenants and wanting help finding another residence.

STRUCTURE FIRE – At 8:57am a fire alarm was reported at 1415 Morphy Street.

FOUND PROPERTY – At 10:36am reports finding a wallet at at 3907 Broadway. It was returned to the owner.

SHOTS FIRED – At 4:49pm reports hearing several gunshots in the area of 1515 Morton Street.

CHECK AREA – At 9:37pm reports a male subject running from 30 NE 30 Rd in the country and leave in a blue S10 pickup. County requested that PD look for the subject.

PROWLER – At 11:25pm reports an unknown person knocking on her door at 5901 Eisenhower Ct.

12/26

THEFT – At 2:00am reports subject stealing a speaker at 4701 10th Street.

ALARM – At 7:41am an alarm was reported at 1821 Kansas Ave.