Cooper Named Roots & Wings Foundation Director for Rosewood Services

Sue Cooper is spreading her wings by taking over a program that is based on helping people with developmental disabilities to spread their wings. She started her new role as director of Roots & Wings Foundation for Rosewood Services on Dec. 17, after serving for more than six years as program officer for Golden Belt Community Foundation.

“Rosewood Services is progressive and innovative in how it serves people with disabilities and the community,” said Cooper. “Roots & Wings is an open book for me. It allows me to put the leadership skills I’ve developed into action and facilitate goals to see what will develop from them. In a sense, it is me spreading my wings for this amazing cause.”

Roots & Wings Foundation was founded in 1998 to help advance the physical and mental needs of individuals with disabilities. It funds educational, instructional, therapeutic and recreational opportunities by providing wheelchairs, technical and assistive equipment, dental and medical care and legal assistance. It also strives to enrich the life experiences of disabled individuals by funding trips to museums, concerts and other activities.

“Sue is the perfect person to lead Roots & Wings because of her experience with community leadership, foundations and fundraising,” said Rosewood Services founder and executive director Tammy Hammond. “We are excited to have her on board and we look forward to her leading our foundation in its role of advancing possibilities for people with disabilities, as well as advancing opportunities within our community.”

Beyond her experience with Golden Belt Community Foundation, Cooper earned a bachelor’s degree in Organizational & Leadership Management from Friends University. She brings a wealth of knowledge with more than 12 years of experience working with both federal and local grants. Over the past several years, she has served on committees and boards for the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce, 100 People Who Care Barton County, and Prince and Peace Parish in Great Bend.

“It’s always hard to move on to a new adventure,” exclaimed Cooper. “I have a heavy heart because (Golden Belt Community Foundation) was my home and I took my role there very seriously. But I’ll still be working with the same community stakeholders, just in a different position. Part of my new role is to be out of the office more than it is to be in the office, telling the Rosewood story. I’m looking forward to getting started.”