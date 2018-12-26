Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (12/21-12/25)

12/21/18

BOOKED: Matthew Kibler on a Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery domestic violence. Bond set at $1,000.

BOOKED: Elizebeth Melton of Great Bend on a SAMC warrant for contempt of court. Bond set at $375.00 plus $50 warrant fee. Also booked on a SAMC warrant for probation violation. NO BOND. Also booked on a SAMC warrant for probation violation. Bond set at $35.00.

RELEASED: Matthew Kibler on a Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery domestic violence. Posted $1,000 bond.

BOOKED: a juvenile on a Barton County Disrict Court warrant for probation violation. Later released for transport to Reno County youth detention.

RELEASED: James Skinner of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, failure to appear after being transported to the Department of Corrections. Also a Reno County District Court warrant for failer to appear after being sent with a detainer. Also a Sedgwick County District Court warrant for possession of meth, criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon after being sent with a detainer.

RELEASED: Tyler Bittel on a Great Bend Municipal Court warrant and transported to the Saline County Detention Center.

RELEASED: Elizabeth Melton of Great Bend to Saline County for transport.

BOOKED: a juvenile on a Barton County District Court case on five county of battery and criminal damage to property.

BOOKED: Dakota W. Green on a Central Kansas Community Corrections order to report on a Barton County District Court case to serve sentence.

RELEASED: Brandi L. Gutierrez on a Barton County District Court case after posted a $10,000 bond

BOOKED: Melissa Slack of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court case to serve sentence.

BOOKED: Ouray Gray of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court case to serve sentence.

BOOKED: Aaron Pohlman of Ellinwood on a Barton County District Court case to serve sentence.

BOOKED: Lee Leon of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery domestic violence. Bond set at $1,000.

RELEASED: Lee Leon of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery domestic violence. Posted $1,000 bond.

12/22/18

BOOKED: Ryan Mchenry of Great Bend on a Lee Leon of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court case for aggravated domestic battery. Bond set at $20,000.

12/23/18

BOOKED: Scottie ketch of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court cae for assault and criminal damage to property. Bond set at $1,000.

BOOKED: Keylin Phelps of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court case for aggravated battery. Bond set at $20,000.

RELEASED: Scottie ketch of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court cae for assault and criminal damage to property. Posted $20,000 bond.

RELEASED: Melissa Slack of Great Bend after having served sentence.

RELEASED: Ouray Gray of Great Bend after having served sentence.

RELEASED: Keylin Phelps of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court case for aggravated battery. Posted $20,000 bond.

RELEASED: Aaron Pholman of Ellinwood after having served sentence.

12/24/18

RELEASED: Matthew Cooley on a Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear after receving a 48-hour sentence. Also on a Central Kansas Community Corrections case. Served sentence.

BOOKED: Michell Wallace of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear. Bond set at $350.

RELEASED: Michell Wallace of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear. Posted $350.00 bond.

12/25/18

RELEASED: Jason Sohm of Great Bend on two Barton County District Court warrants for probation violation after serving Department of Corrections sanction.