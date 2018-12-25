Wednesday Weather

Wednesday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 53. Southeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of rain between midnight and 3am, then a chance of rain and thunderstorms after 3am. Low around 38. Southeast wind 10 to 16 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 14 to 23 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Northwest wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 30.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 30.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 18.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 42.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

New Year’s Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.