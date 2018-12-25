Tuesday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs are 0-2 when trying to clinch the AFC West and the top seed in the playoffs after a 38-31 loss to Seattle on Sunday night. Now, their potent offense and maligned defense are feeling the pressure as they prepare to face Oakland in their regular-season finale. Win and everything is fine. Lose and all bets are off.

UNDATED (AP) — Duke has regained the top spot in The Associated Press Top 25 following a win over No. 12 Texas Tech at Madison Square Garden. The Blue Devils moved up a spot after previous No. 1 Kansas lost at No. 18 Arizona State. Michigan climbed two spots to No. 2, moving past No. 3 Tennessee.

National Sports Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — Quarterbacks who grew up with personal coaches, 7-on-7 spring leagues and all they ever wanted to know about two-deep coverage on YouTube have taken over college football. The passing game has reached new heights this season. With 26 postseason games left to play, the current passer efficiency rating for the Bowl Subdivision is 134.99, which would break the previous record of 133.83 set in 2012.

MIAMI (AP) — Alabama has suspended starting left guard Deonte Brown and two other players from the Orange Bowl for violating unspecified team rules. Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said in a statement that Brown, tight end Kedrick James and offensive lineman Elliot Baker didn’t make the trip to Miami. Top-ranked Alabama faces Oklahoma Saturday night in the College Football Playoff semifinal game.

UNDATED (AP) — With the other major professional and college sports teams idle on this Christmas Day, it’s a chance for the NBA to enjoy the spotlight with five games, all televised nationally and beyond. The slate starts with Milwaukee at New York, followed by Oklahoma City at Houston, Philadelphia at Boston, the Lakers at the Warriors and then Portland at Utah. It’s Milwaukee’s first Christmas game since 1977, which will end what was by far the league’s longest Dec. 25 drought. Utah hasn’t played on Christmas since 1997.

UNDATED (AP) — The last five NBA MVPs will be on the court today. James Harden and Russell Westbrook will square off when Houston meets Oklahoma City, while Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and LeBron James will be on the floor when Golden State plays host to the Los Angeles Lakers.

UNDATED (AP) — There’s no holiday pay for NBA players, which five teams are likely lamenting. Portland, Utah, Philadelphia, Milwaukee and New York not only have to work on Christmas this year — but they’re also all part of the NBA’s five-game slate on New Year’s Day this season.

Monday Scores

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Oakland 27 Denver 14