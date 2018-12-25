Kansas man’s wish for 2 front teeth for Christmas comes true

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas man’s wish for two front teeth for Christmas is coming true.

A local church and friends helped raise money for Olathe man Evans Kamuru’s dental implants.

Kamuru wrote on Facebook that one front tooth broke off when he was using his teeth to cut tape and wrap presents last Christmas season. He says the other one broke in January when he was eating a waffle.

Kamuru says both teeth had crowns and were weak.

His friends created a group to help raise money for implants. Lenexa’s Gospel Outreach Center chipped in $15,000 this month, and a dentist offered a discount.

The newspaper reports that it will take months to insert the implants, but Kamuru will have two new teeth by next Christmas.