Kansas falls to #5 in AP Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 23, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Duke (35) 11-1 1529 2

2. Michigan (9) 12-0 1472 4

3. Tennessee (12) 10-1 1471 3

4. Virginia (4) 11-0 1427 5

5. Kansas (4) 10-1 1386 1

6. Nevada 12-0 1316 6

7. Gonzaga 11-2 1199 8

8. Michigan St. 10-2 1146 10

9. Florida St. 11-1 1061 11

10. Virginia Tech 10-1 924 13

11. Texas Tech 10-1 845 12

12. Auburn 10-2 770 7

13. Ohio St. 11-1 737 15

14. North Carolina 8-3 678 9

15. Wisconsin 10-2 673 16

16. Kentucky 9-2 664 19

17. Arizona St. 9-2 626 18

18. Marquette 10-2 538 20

19. Mississippi St. 11-1 518 17

20. N.C. State 11-1 292 —

21. Buffalo 11-1 279 14

22. Houston 12-0 274 21

23. Indiana 11-2 247 22

24. Iowa 10-2 178 23

25. Oklahoma 11-1 163 —

Others receiving votes: Nebraska 160, Kansas St. 69, St. John’s 67, Villanova 44, Cincinnati 11, Iowa St. 11, TCU 6, Seton Hall 5, Louisville 4, Purdue 3, Belmont 2, Furman 2, NJIT 1, Penn 1, San Francisco 1.