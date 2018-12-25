Kansas falls to #5 in AP Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 23, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Duke (35) 11-1 1529 2
2. Michigan (9) 12-0 1472 4
3. Tennessee (12) 10-1 1471 3
4. Virginia (4) 11-0 1427 5
5. Kansas (4) 10-1 1386 1
6. Nevada 12-0 1316 6
7. Gonzaga 11-2 1199 8
8. Michigan St. 10-2 1146 10
9. Florida St. 11-1 1061 11
10. Virginia Tech 10-1 924 13
11. Texas Tech 10-1 845 12
12. Auburn 10-2 770 7
13. Ohio St. 11-1 737 15
14. North Carolina 8-3 678 9
15. Wisconsin 10-2 673 16
16. Kentucky 9-2 664 19
17. Arizona St. 9-2 626 18
18. Marquette 10-2 538 20
19. Mississippi St. 11-1 518 17
20. N.C. State 11-1 292 —
21. Buffalo 11-1 279 14
22. Houston 12-0 274 21
23. Indiana 11-2 247 22
24. Iowa 10-2 178 23
25. Oklahoma 11-1 163 —
Others receiving votes: Nebraska 160, Kansas St. 69, St. John’s 67, Villanova 44, Cincinnati 11, Iowa St. 11, TCU 6, Seton Hall 5, Louisville 4, Purdue 3, Belmont 2, Furman 2, NJIT 1, Penn 1, San Francisco 1.