19-year old Liberal women injured in Christmas Day crash in Pawnee County

A Liberal women was injured in a one vehicle crash in Pawnee County on Christmas Day.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2001 Pontiac Firebird driven by 19-year old Jessica Trejo of Liberal was north bound on US 183 10 miles northeast of Kinsley when the vehicle left the roadway to the right, over corrected and crossed the center line, left the roadway again before over turning over and and landing on it’s top.

Trejo was transported to Pawnee Valley Community Hospital in Larned with unknown minor injuries.

The Highway Patrol indicated Trejo was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.