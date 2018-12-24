Wanda L. Jacobs, 82, La Crosse, Kansas, died Friday, December 21, 2018, at Locust Grove Village, La Crosse, Kansas.

Mrs. Jacobs was born February 27, 1936, in Otis, Kansas, the daughter of Dan Ochs, Sr. and Violet (Shetler) Ochs. She was a 30 year resident of La Crosse, Kansas, moving there from Great Bend, Kansas. She was a cook at the Rush County Nursing Home, La Crosse, Kansas, before her retirement.

She was a member of Our Saviour Lutheran Church, Great Bend, Kansas.

On November 24, 1954, she married Melvin A. “Sonny” Jacobs at Great Bend, Kansas. He preceded her in death July 14, 2004.

Survivors include: four sons, Melvin G. Jacobs, Great Bend, Kansas, Theodore “Teddy” J. Jacobs, Goodland, Kansas, Paul A. Jacobs (Lori), Great Bend, Kansas, and Patrick L. Jacobs (Sally), Rush Center, Kansas; one daughter, Diana Lynn Bakeberg (Randy), Gastonia, North Carolina; eight grandchildren, Tyson Jacobs (Tami), Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, Aaron Jacobs (Jennifer), Carrollton, Texas, Andrew Jacobs (Amanda), Hays, Kansas, Alex Jacobs, Larned, Kansas, Austin Jacobs, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Adam Jacobs, Hays, Kansas, Katrina Jacobs, Rush Center, Kansas, and Megan Jacobs, Rush Center, Kansas; six great grandchildren, Leslie Stanley, Taryn Jacobs, Teagan Jacobs, Jovie Jacobs, Knox Jacobs, and Reverie Jacobs; one brother, Dan Ochs, Jr., Great Bend, Kansas; and two sisters, Norma Jean Foos, Holdrege, Nebraska, and Donna Smolik, Timken, Kansas.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one son, Wayne Jacobs; one daughter in law, Clydene Jacobs; two grandchildren, Kimberly Jacobs, and Elizabeth Jacobs; and one sister, Leona Hanhardt.

The family will receive friends Friday, December 28, 2018, from 9:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. at the Janousek Funeral Home, La Crosse, Kansas.

Memorial service will be Friday, December 28, 2018, at 10:00 A.M. at the Janousek Funeral Home, La Crosse, Kansas, with Pastor Phyllis Burdge officiating. Inurnment will be in the La Crosse City Cemetery, La Crosse, Kansas.

Memorials are suggested to the donor’s choice.

