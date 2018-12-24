Time for a financial health check?

With one year ending and a new one beginning, it’s a good time to reflect on where we stand – both personally and professionally. K-State Research and Extension specialist in financial management, Elizabeth Kiss, says it’s also a good time to assess where we stand financially and to set some short and long-term financial goals. She says the CFPB – Consumer Financial Protection Bureau – has made that easier by developing a quiz that allows consumers to score their financial well-being by answering a series of questions.

Once you have a picture of your financial health, Kiss says the next step is doing some daydreaming or “blue sky thinking” about what you’d want your life to look like if resources weren’t an issue, and how you’d want your relationship with money to be.

By the way, the average well-being score for Americans on that quiz is in the mid-50s – which isn’t as bad as it sounds. The highest score people usually get is in the 60s. Kiss says it’s more important to use the results as an opportunity to reflect and to think about how it makes you feel.