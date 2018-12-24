The legacy of Howard Partington

During the summer of discontent in 2017, Great Bend City Administrator Howard Partington resigned from his position on August 16th after holding the job for 36 years. Partington was a casualty of the Cliff Couch controversy that pitted community members against one another after the former police chief alleged possible misconduct by city administration. Great Bend City Attorney Bob Suelter hated to see a 36 year career end like it did but says that shouldn’t take away from all the things that Partington did for the city over almost four decades of service.

Bob Suelter Audio

Suelter began his career with the city in the late 70’s and worked side by side with Partington during the years. He hopes the healing that has taken place in the city the past year and a half will carry over into how Partington is remembered.

Bob Suelter Audio

While Partington resigned during the controversy, Cliff Couch later did the same, leaving Great Bend to become the Police Chief in Athens, Tennessee.