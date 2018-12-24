GREAT BEND – Rodney Leon Gray, 56, passed away December 19, 2018, at his home in Great Bend. He was born December 16, 1962, at Hollis, Oklahoma, to Melvin Eugene and Norma (Allen) Gray.

A lifetime Great Bend resident, Rodney worked in the oilfield. He was an avid antique collector and fisherman.

Survivors include, one daughter, Kayla Davis and husband Jansen of Wichita Falls, Texas; three brothers, Tommy Gray and wife Carol of Pawnee Rock, William Dolezal and wife Joline of Nebraska and Melvin Wayne Gray and significant other Janie Skinner of Williamsburg, Missouri; four sisters, Ruby Byerly and Dianne Willesden and husband Bob, both of Great Bend, Kathy Hughes and husband Bob of Missouri and Theresa Hester and husband Jack of Clovis, New Mexico; and one granddaughter, Emileigh Davis. He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Norma Gray; a son, Michael Gray; a sister Rhonda Krom, a nephew John Delgado.

There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 28, 2018, at the First Street Church of God, at 601 E. 1st, Hoisington, with Rev. Dick Ogle presiding. Memorials are suggested to the Rodney Leon Gray Funeral Expense Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

