OB/GYN care now offered at area’s only clinic dedicated to women’s health

When Jodi Henrikson, MD, explains the services at what is now this region’s only obstetrics and gynecology clinic, he sums it up pretty quickly.

“We take care of women who are pregnant and women who are not pregnant,” he summarized. “This includes comprehensive care before, during and after pregnancy, as well as annual exams and routine care for women of all ages.”

As part of The University of Kansas Health System, all OB/GYN services have been consolidated under one roof at the Great Bend Campus Medical Pavilion, 514 Cleveland St.

Dr. Henrikson’s colleagues are Veerayyagari Annapurna, MD, and Sheila Hein, advanced practice registered nurse.

“All of us work together to offer the highest-quality healthcare for women,” Dr. Henrikson said. “We do all we can to ensure we are providing the most appropriate care for each individual patient.”

Both physicians are trained to treat women with high-risk pregnancies, such as those that involve diabetes and high blood pressure.

In addition, the clinic cares for patients with incontinence and prolapse, which entails “bulging where it doesn’t belong, such as in the bladder, rectum and uterus,” Dr. Henrikson explained. “We also take care of inflammation of the bladder. There are not a lot of providers in this area that do this.

“In regard to gynecological surgeries, we do everything except operate in situations that involve cancer. However,” he noted, “we offer follow-up care and monitoring after cancer surgeries. And in obstetrics, there is not much that we don’t take care of.”

Both physicians also offer pre-conception counseling and infertility treatments.

Being part of The University of Kansas Health System allows the clinic to enhance its services for patients and their families.

“In a large healthcare organization such as this we have the resources to offer many services locally, along with access to specialists if a referral is necessary,” Dr. Henrikson said. “And since our office is on the second floor of the hospital, we are quickly available for any situation that needs our attention.

“There is a general surgeon right down the hall and The University of Kansas Health System Family Medicine is nearby,” he continued. “All of this means we can be even more efficient and patients can enjoy more convenience.”

Dr. Henrikson has 14 years of experience in practice, while Dr. Annapurna has seven. Hein has 42 years of experience caring for women.