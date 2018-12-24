Monday Sports Headlines

SEATTLE (AP) — For the second straight week, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs faltered in their attempt to send the entire AFC playoffs through Arrowhead Stadium. Rather than a relaxing Week 17 with a chance to rest players headed into the postseason, the Chiefs must avoid one more stumble that could cost them a division title and homefield advantage. Kansas City’s 38-31 loss to Seattle on Sunday night kept the Chiefs from wrapping up the AFC West and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs will be without starting cornerback Kendall Fuller and starting safety Ron Parker for the game against Seattle. Fuller was listed as questionable with a thumb injury, while Parker’s absence was a surprise after not being listed on any injury reports during the week.

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Kansas is likely to fall out of the No. 1 spot in The Associated Press college basketball poll following its 80-76 loss to No. 18 Arizona State. No. 2 Duke could move back into the top of the AP Top 25 after surviving a test against No. 12 Texas Tech at Madison Square Garden.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma interim defensive coordinator Ruffin McNeill’s unit couldn’t slow some of the nation’s best offenses during Big 12 play. His toughest challenge yet will come in the national semifinal against Alabama on Saturday. Led by Heisman Trophy runner-up Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback, the Crimson Tide ranks second nationally in points per game and seventh in yards per game. The Sooners’ defense draws hope from a solid performance in the Big 12 title game win against Texas.

HONOLULU (AP) — Desmond Bane scored 16 points to lead six TCU players in double figures and the Horned Frogs beat Bucknell 82-65 in the semifinals of the Diamond Head Classic. TCU (10-1) will play Indiana State in the championship game on Tuesday night.

National Headlines

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Tom Brady has added his name to yet another list of elite NFL passers while helping the New England Patriots earn a 24-2 win over the Buffalo Bills yesterday. Brady’s 6-yard pass to Rex Burkhead in the second quarter allowed him to join Peyton Manning, Drew Brees and Philip Rivers as quarterbacks with at least 10 seasons of 4,000-plus passing yards. Manning has 14 of those seasons, Brees has 12 and Rivers has 10.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zach Ertz has set a single-season record for most catches by a tight end with his 111th reception, breaking Jason Witten’s mark while scoring two touchdowns in the Philadelphia Eagles’ 32-30 win over Houston. Ertz eclipsed the record on a 13-yard pass from Nick Foles in the third quarter of the Eagles’ game against Houston. He also had scoring grabs of one and 23 yards, the second of which gave the Eagles a 29-16 lead in the fourth quarter before the Texans went ahead.

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston was the lone top-25 men’s basketball team in action on Sunday, and the 21st-rated Cougars cruised to a 75-44 win over winless Coppin State. Corey Davis shot 4-for-9 from 3-point range and had 16 points to help the Cougars improve to 12 and extend the nation’s longest home winning streak to 25. Breaon Brady added 13 points on 6 of 8 shooting to help Houston remain one of five undefeated Division I teams.

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have signed injured right-hander Kendall Graveman to a one-year contract with an option for the 2020 season. Graveman was Oakland’s opening day starter for the second consecutive season, but he was shut down in late May and had Tommy John surgery on July 30. Graveman is unlikely to make much impact in 2019, but he could boost Chicago’s rotation in 2020 after going 23-29 with a 4.38 ERA in five seasons with the A’s.

Sunday Scores

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Minnesota 27 Detroit 9

Final Atlanta 24 Carolina 10

Final Indianapolis 28 N-Y Giants 27

Final OT Green Bay 44 N-Y Jets 38

Final Dallas 27 Tampa Bay 20

Final Cleveland 26 Cincinnati 18

Final New England 24 Buffalo 12

Final Philadelphia 32 Houston 30

Final Jacksonville 17 Miami 7

Final L.A. Rams 31 Arizona 9

Final Chicago 14 San Francisco 9

Final New Orleans 31 Pittsburgh 28

Final Seattle 38 Kansas City 31

Denver at Oakland 8:15 p.m.

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (21) Houston 75 Coppin St. 44

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Atlanta 98 Detroit 95

Final Indiana 105 Washington 89

Final Sacramento 122 New Orleans 117

Final Miami 115 Orlando 91

Final Boston 119 Charlotte 103

Final Brooklyn 111 Phoenix 103

Final Chicago 112 Cleveland 92

Final Minnesota 114 Oklahoma City 112

Final Golden State 129 L.A. Clippers 127

Final OT Portland 121 Dallas 118

Final Memphis 107 L.A. Lakers 99