Kansas woman jailed Christmas Eve after alleged stabbing

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after an altercation with a knife.

Just before 11:30p.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to SW 3rd and S. Topeka Boulevard in Topeka on a report of a stabbing, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz.

Officers located a male victim suffering from non-life injuries.

The victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Officers located the suspect identified as 31-year-old Cassandra Lately in a nearby apartment and she was transported to the Law Enforcement Center and then to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for aggravated domestic battery, according to Munoz. Both the victim and suspect are known to each other.