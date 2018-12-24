The National Weather Service will be hosting a big event in January that will bring all weather reporting agencies together in one place to hopefully build relationships and communications between the large number of entities who are involved in times of severe weather. The “Kansas Integrated Weather Team” event is scheduled for Tuesday, January 22nd at the Great Bend Convention Center. Chance Hayes, Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the National Weather Service, says he is looking forward to the event that he says will be beneficial for everyone.

Hayes says with the large number of different entities who are involved with severe weather or other natural disasters, it is imperative that everyone is on the same page.

The meeting that begins at 9:30 a.m. on the 22nd will include an update on Severe Weather Awareness Week, information on the statewide tornado drill, and a tabletop exercise that will deal with wildfires. There will also be a presentation on the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System by representatives from Region 7 of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.