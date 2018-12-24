Joan M. Dreher, 81, La Crosse, Kansas, died Thursday, December 20, 2018, at Locust Grove Village, La Crosse, Kansas.

Mrs. Dreher was born May 15, 1937, in Larned, Kansas, the daughter of Joseph and Anna (Skolaut) Haberman. She was a lifelong resident of Pawnee County, Kansas, and Rush County, Kansas. A 1955 graduate of La Crosse High School, La Crosse, Kansas, she was a telephone operator for Southwestern Bell Telephone, La Crosse, Kansas.

She was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church, and St. Michael’s Altar Society, both of La Crosse, Kansas. Joan was dedicated to her faith, and her church, she was an OPA (Dominican Sisters of Peace) Associate since 2013, church Eucharistic Minister, church sacristan for 47 years, past parish council member and president, past church finance committee member and chairperson, bible study member, past Liturgy commission member and chairperson, past religious education teacher, past altar society chairperson, and past choir member.

Joan was also very active in her community serving as a past South Wind hospice volunteer, past Food Bank volunteer, past The Second Chance volunteer, past SouthWest Kansas Area Agency on Aging member, past BPW member and president, past Golden Belt Community Foundation board, past Kansas Silver Haired Legislature member, past Ellis County Relay for Life member, past Rush County Relay for Life member, past Rush County Memorial Hospital Long Term Care volunteer.

Joan loved to travel visiting China, the Holy Land, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Switzerland, and Holland.

On November 8, 1955, she married Larry Dreher at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, La Crosse, Kansas. He preceded her in death March 19, 1997.

Survivors include: two brothers, Joe Haberman (Helen), Larned, Kansas, and Henry Haberman (Betty), Timken, Kansas,; and one sister, Esther Brack, Colorado Springs, Colorado.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and one brother, Melvin Haberman.

Visitation will be Wednesday, December 26, 2018, from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Janousek Funeral Home, La Crosse, Kansas, with the family receiving friends from 6:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. A vigil service and rosary will be at 7:00 P.M.

Church visitation will be Thursday, December 27, 2018, from 9:30 A.M. to 10:20 A.M. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, La Crosse, Kansas.

Funeral service will be Thursday, December 27, 2018, at 10:30 A.M. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, La Crosse, Kansas, with Father Eric Gyamfi officiating. Interment will be in the La Crosse City Cemetery, La Crosse, Kansas.

Memorials are suggested to St. Michael’s Catholic Church, La Crosse, Kansas.

Condolences or remembrances may be left for the family at www.charterfunerals.com/locations/janousek-lacrosse.php.

Arrangements were by Janousek Funeral Home, 719 Pine Street, P O Box 550, La Crosse, Kansas 67548, 785/222-2517.