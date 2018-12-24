Great Bend — Don R. Belt, 68, passed away December 22, 2018, at Hays Medical Center. He was born June 16, 1950, at El Dorado, to A. D. and Fayrene (Usrey) Belt. He married Connie Suchy June 26, 1976, at Great Bend. She survives.

Don, a resident of Great Bend since 1965, coming from Louisiana and El Dorado, was a truck driver for Linde Global Helium, retiring in 2012. Don was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan, and enjoyed restoring old cars along with his son, Justin.

Survivors include wife, Connie Belt, of the home; one son, Justin Belt of Great Bend; one daughter, Caitlin Belt and fiancé Brandon Radenberg of Claflin; one sister, Connie Dickinson and husband George of Marquette; one brother, Ron Belt and wife Debbie of Maize; one grandchild, Autumn Harman Belt of Great Bend; brother-in-law, Roger Suchy of Great Bend; sister-in-law, Linda Suchy Ramey of Midlothian, Texas; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother, Bobby Belt.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Thursday, December 27, 2018, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Great Bend, with the Rev. Jon Brudvig presiding. Interment will follow at Great Bend Cemetery North, Great Bend. Visitation will be Noon to 9:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 26, 2018, and 9:00 a.m. until Noon Thursday, December 27, all at Bryant Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. Wednesday. Memorial funds have been established with the American Heart Association or Donor’s Choice, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

