Christmas Day Weather

Christmas Day Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night Rain likely after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 37. East wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Rain before noon, then rain and possibly a thunderstorm between noon and 3pm, then rain after 3pm. High near 51. Southeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday Night Rain, with thunderstorms also possible after 9pm. Low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday A chance of rain before 5pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Blustery.

Friday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Blustery.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 41.