HOISINGTON — Carolyn R. Martin, 73, passed away Saturday December 22, 2018, at her home in Hoisington. She was born April 22, 1945 in Tribune, the daughter of Raymond and Goldie (Jones) Kuder. She married Dwight Martin February 8, 1964, and they later divorced.

A lifetime resident of Hoisington, Carolyn was a jacket operator for Superior Essex for many years. Carolyn was a member of the First Christian Church, Hoisington, and the Order of the Eastern Star. Carolyn was an avid bingo player and loved playing bingo with her friends. She loved spending time with her family and many friends.

Survivors include two daughters, Shelley Keeling and husband Ken of Attica and Jodi Hill and husband Rob of Olathe; one son, Darin Martin and wife Sarah of Claflin; two sisters, Irene Rice of El Paso, Texas, and Mary Krebs of Syracuse; six grandchildren, Justin Hamit, Kailee McClellan, Randall Martin, Hope Martin, Aislee Martin and Clade Martin; and two great grandchildren, Hunter Hamit and Taylynn Lloyd. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Quinlee Martin and sister, Kathryn Rothers.

Memorial services will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday December 26, 2018, at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home with Pastor Tom Reazin officiating. Inurnment will follow at Hoisington Cemetery. No visitation will be held as cremation has taken place.

Memorial has been established with the Claflin EMS, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.