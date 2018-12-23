Sunday Sports Headlines

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Rob Edwards scored 15 points and hit two free throws with 6.1 seconds left, setting off a wild celebration in the desert as No. 18 Arizona State knocked off No. 1 Kansas 80-76. The second No. 1 team to play in Tempe (Arizona 2013) drew a star-studded crowd, with Michael Phelps, Jason Kidd, Grant Hill, Eddie House and Arizona governor Doug Ducey among the third-largest crowd in school history.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Makol Mawien scored 15 points to lead four players in double-figures scoring, Kansas State turned up its trademark defense and the Wildcats beat high-scoring Vanderbilt 69-58. Barry Brown Jr. and Kamau Stokes added 12 points apiece for Kansas State. Matt Ryan scored 14 to lead the Commodores.

HONOLULU (AP) — Kouat Noi had 15 points, Jaylen Fisher added 14, and TCU never trailed in its 82-57 win over Charlotte in the Diamond Head Classic. TCU (9-1), which has won six in a row, will play Bucknell in the semifinals Sunday.

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP) — Wesley Harris scored a career-high 20 points and had eight rebounds to lead West Virginia over Jacksonville State 74-72. Despite a sloppy shooting performance in the first half (13 of 34), the Mountaineers got out to as much as a nine-point lead over the Gamecocks.

National Headlines

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Lamar Jackson threw for 204 yards, including a career-best 68-yard TD pass to Mark Andrews as the Baltimore Ravens downed the Los Angeles Chargers, 22-10. Baltimore iced the victory when Tavon Young brought back an Antonio Gates fumble 62 yards for a touchdown late in the game. Justin Tucker hit three field goals for the 9-6 Ravens, who are 5-1 since Jackson became the starting quarterback. The Chargers dropped to 11-4 and will have to settle for the AFC’s No. 5 seed if Kansas City wins Sunday at Seattle.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Blaine Gabbert came off the bench in the second quarter and threw a go-ahead, two-yard scoring pass to MyCole Pruitt with 4:30 remaining in the Tennessee Titans’ 25-16 victory over the Washington Redskins. Gabbert was pressed into service when Marcus Mariota suffered a stinger just before halftime. Gabbert threw for 101 yards, and Derrick Henry finished with 84 yards and a TD on 21 carries to help the Titans improve to 9-6 and stay in the AFC playoff hunt.

CHICAGO (AP) — Keldon Williams scored 16 of his game-high 23 points in the second half as 19th-ranked Kentucky beat No. 9 North Carolina, 80-72. Williams got hot after Reid Travis contributed 16 of his 20 points to help Kentucky take a 40-31 halftime lead. PJ Washington added 11 points, nine rebounds and a career-high eight assists in the Wildcats’ second straight victory since an overtime loss to Seton Hall at Madison Square Garden.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid combined with Ben Simmons for 53 points and the Sixers pulled within 2 ½ games of the Raptors in the Atlantic Division by hammering Toronto, 126-101. Embiid delivered 27 points and 11 rebounds, while Simmons contributed 26 points, 12 boards and eight assists. The Raptors fell to an NBA-best 25-10 and played without two-time defensive player of the year Kawhi Leonard, as well as Serge Ibaka and Jonas Valanciunas.

Saturday Scores

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Tennessee 25 Washington 16

Final Baltimore 22 L.A. Chargers 10

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (18) Arizona St. 80 (1) Kansas 76

Final (3) Tennessee 83 Wake Forest 64

Final (4) Michigan 71 Air Force 50

Final (5) Virginia 72 William & Mary 40

Final (6) Nevada 68 Akron 62

Final (7) Auburn 93 Murray St. 88

Final (19) Kentucky 80 (9) North Carolina 72

Final (11) Florida St. 81 Saint Louis 59

Final (15) Ohio St. 80 UCLA 66

Final (16) Wisconsin 84 Grambling St. 53

Final (17) Mississippi St. 67 Wright St. 63

Final (22) Indiana 94 Jacksonville 64

Final (23) Iowa 110 Savannah St. 64

Final (25) Nebraska 86 Cal St.-Fullerton 62

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final L.A. Clippers 132 Denver 111

Final 3OT Washington 149 Phoenix 146

Final Philadelphia 126 Toronto 101

Final Miami 94 Milwaukee 87

Final Houston 108 San Antonio 101

Final Golden State 120 Dallas 116

Final Oklahoma City 107 Utah 106