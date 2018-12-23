Christmas Eve Weather

Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 48. South wind 9 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 25. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west northwest in the evening.
Christmas Day
Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. West northwest wind around 7 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
A chance of rain and snow between midnight and 1am, then a chance of rain after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 32. East wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday
Rain, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. High near 48. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Wednesday Night
Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Thursday
Rain likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday Night
A slight chance of rain before 7pm, then a slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 29.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.