Christmas Eve Weather

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 48. South wind 9 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 25. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west northwest in the evening.

Christmas Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. West northwest wind around 7 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night A chance of rain and snow between midnight and 1am, then a chance of rain after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 32. East wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Rain, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. High near 48. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday Night Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Rain likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night A slight chance of rain before 7pm, then a slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 29.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.