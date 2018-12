Story by Brandon Steinert-Barton Public Relations

Local thespians are invited to audition for the Barton Community College Theatre Department’s production of Neil Simon’s “Rumors”. Open auditions are set for 4-6 p.m. January 7 and 8 in the Fine Arts Auditorium on campus. No proparation is necessary.

Performances will be held March 1-3, 2019.

For more information, contact Theatre Director Dr. Rick Abel at (620) 792-9333 or abelr@bartonccc.edu.