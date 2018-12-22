Vann leads VCU to convincing, 70-54 win over Wichita State

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Isaac Vann scored 18 points and VCU used a big run to start the second half to snap a two-game losing streak and post a convincing, 70-54 win over Wichita State on Saturday afternoon.

The Rams lost back-to-back games to No. 4 Virginia and Charleston. This was the fifth meeting between the programs and the first since the 2012-13 season, when the Shockers won 53-51.

Morris Udeze scored at the basket to pull Wichita State within a point, 35-34 with 1:04 left in the first half but De’Riante Jenkins’ layup with :16 left sent the Rams into intermission with a 37-34 advantage.

VCU (8-4) opened the second half with a 16-0 run fueled by a pair of 3s by Jenkins to take a 53-34 lead with 12:24 left.

Vann hit 2 of 4 from deep and 7 of 12 from the field to lead the Rams. Jenkins and Marcus Evans each added 15 points apiece.

Markis McDuffie had 16 points to lead the Shockers (7-5).