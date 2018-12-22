Two Rice County teenagers injured in Friday accident

Two teenagers from Little River were injured in a Friday accdent in Rice County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2011 Ford F250 pickup driven by 53-year old Rex Ramage of Collinsville, Oklahoma, pulled away north-bound from stop sign on 28th road crossing Avenue J. A 1999 F-250 pickup driven by 19-year old Bryce Sears of Little River was traveling west-bound on Avenue J and struck the front of the Ramage vehicle in a side-swipe manner. The Sears vehicle entered the north-west ditch, overturned, and came to a rest on its drivers side on J road facing south while the Ramage vehicle came to a stop on the north side of the intersection on 28th road.

Sears was transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. A passenger in the Sears vehicle, 16-year old Rios Arnulfo, was transported to Wesley Medical Center also with serious injuries. Ramage was not injured.

According to KHP, Sears and Ramage were wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident while Arnulfo was not.