Sunday Weather

Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 49. West wind 7 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. South wind 8 to 10 mph.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 48. South wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. South wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west after midnight.
Christmas Day
Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.
Tuesday Night
Rain likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday
Rain, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. High near 50. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Wednesday Night
Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Thursday
Rain and snow likely before 10am, then a chance of rain. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Thursday Night
A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 32.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 30.