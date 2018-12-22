Sunday Weather

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 49. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. South wind 8 to 10 mph.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 48. South wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. South wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west after midnight.

Christmas Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Tuesday Night Rain likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Rain, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. High near 50. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday Night Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Rain and snow likely before 10am, then a chance of rain. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 32.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 30.