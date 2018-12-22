Friday Statewide Scores

Boys Scores
Berean Academy 46, Wichita Classical 31
Clifton-Clyde 61, Axtell 58, OT
Inman 82, Burrton 29
Junction City 54, Garden City 39
Kiowa County 81, Fowler 51
Olathe Northwest 38, SM Northwest 21
Rockhurst, Mo. 55, Bishop Miege 52
Spring Hill 59, Paola 50
St. James Academy 85, St. Michael, Mo. 71
Topeka Seaman 61, Topeka West 53
Valley Falls 57, Atchison County 33
Girls Scores
Atchison County 42, Valley Falls 38
Berean Academy 53, Wichita Classical 14
Clifton-Clyde 49, Axtell 36
Garden City 64, Junction City 41
Inman 51, Burrton 19
Kiowa County 46, Fowler 3
SM East 55, Olathe West 47
St. James Academy 55, St. Michael, Mo. 36
Topeka Seaman 41, Topeka West 28
Wetmore 50, BV Randolph 35