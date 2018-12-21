Weekend Weather

Saturday
Increasing clouds, with a high near 46. North wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night
A slight chance of rain and snow before 10pm, then a slight chance of snow between 10pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 26. West northwest wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 48. West wind 7 to 10 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. South wind around 9 mph.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Christmas Day
A 20 percent chance of rain after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 48.
Tuesday Night
Rain likely before 2am, then rain and snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday
Rain and snow likely, becoming all rain after 7am. Some thunder is also possible. Cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday Night
Rain and snow likely. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Thursday
A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.