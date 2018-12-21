Weekend Weather

Saturday Increasing clouds, with a high near 46. North wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night A slight chance of rain and snow before 10pm, then a slight chance of snow between 10pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 26. West northwest wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 48. West wind 7 to 10 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. South wind around 9 mph.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Christmas Day A 20 percent chance of rain after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 48.

Tuesday Night Rain likely before 2am, then rain and snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Rain and snow likely, becoming all rain after 7am. Some thunder is also possible. Cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night Rain and snow likely. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.