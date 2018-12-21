Friday Sports Headlines

SEATTLE (AP) — For all the brilliance Patrick Mahomes has shown this season in leading Kansas City to the cusp of a division title and possibly the No. 1 seed in the AFC, he’s never been in the situation of showing he can win a late-season game in a hostile environment that could ultimately help determine how far the Chiefs go in the postseason. That unknown about Mahomes makes Sunday night’s matchup with Kansas City visiting Seattle fascinating in a game filled with playoff implications.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Willie Murrell, the former Kansas State basketball star who is one of two Wildcats with career averages of more than 20 points and 10 rebounds, has died. He was 78. Murrell died Dec. 6 in Colorado.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — University of Texas regents have approved a plan to build a new on-campus basketball arena to replace the 41-year-old Frank Erwin Center. The $300 million facility would be across the street from the football stadium. Seating for basketball games would be capped at about 10,000 with space for 7,000 more for concerts and other events. The Los Angeles-based Oak View Group will build and manage the arena.

National Headlines

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL says New England Patriots receiver Josh Gordon has been returned to the reserve/commissioner suspended list indefinitely for violating the terms of his conditional reinstatement under the league’s substance abuse policy. He missed the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. He was reinstated by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in 2017 and at the time revealed in an interview with GQ magazine that he drank or used marijuana before games.

MIAMI (AP) — Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul suffered a strained hamstring during last night’s 101-99 loss to the Heat in Miami. He was attempting a behind-the-back dribble near midcourt in the second quarter when he briefly lost control of the ball, and then grabbed at the back of his left leg moments later. Paul will undergo an MRI today to determine the severity and likely timetable for returning, but head coach Mike D’Antoni said it could be some time before his point guard is back.

UNDATED (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that three-time All-Star second baseman Daniel Murphy has agreed to a two-year, $24 million contract with the Colorado Rockies. The 33-year-old Murphy batted .299 with 12 home runs and 42 RBIs in 91 games for the Nationals and Cubs last season, missing the start of the year following knee surgery. He’s a lifetime .299 hitter with 122 home runs, 333 doubles, 641 RBIs and a .458 slugging average.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Isaiah Green ran for a touchdown and was 17 of 25 passing for 221 yards as Marshall knocked off South Florida 38-20 in the Gasparilla Bowl. Keon Davis ran for 94 yards and two touchdowns, while Brenden Knox accumulated all 93 of his rushing yards in the first half. Marshall finishes 9-4, while USF ends a 7-6 season with six straight losses, including a bowl game on their home field.

UNDATED (AP) — At least 20 college players are planning to skip bowl games this season and focus on preparations for the NFL draft. It is a growing trend in college football. The importance of non-playoff postseason changes from player to player and team to team. For many coaches, winning a bowl game has a specific value. Six coaches who have players sitting out their bowls this year also have nearly $400,000 in total bonuses at stake in those games.

NEW YORK (AP) — Zion Williamson had 17 points, 13 rebounds and Duke fans roaring each time he touched the ball before he fouled out to help the second-ranked Blue Devils snap No. 12 Texas Tech’s unbeaten start with a 69-58 win at Madison Square Garden. RJ Barrett scored 16 points for the Blue Devils.

Thursday Scores

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (2) Duke 69 (12) Texas Tech 58

Final (21) Houston 60 Utah St. 50

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Miami 101 Houston 99

Final L.A. Clippers 125 Dallas 121