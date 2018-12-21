Farm Bill Safety Net

The 2018 Farm Bill is now ready for implementation. Crop producers will find that the new legislation created subtle, yet welcome, improvements in the commodity price support program. That’s according to two K-State agricultural economists who will be conducting informational sessions on the changes in early 2019. Robin Reid says that producers will now have greater flexibility as they choose between the A-R-C and P-L-C program payment options, as Robin Reid explains.

Robin Reid Audio

Robin’s colleague, Mykel Taylor, agrees that this is a notable upgrade in how A-R-C and P-L-C are administered.

Mykel Taylor Audio

Reid also points out that changes have been made in the commodity reference prices used to calculate these program payments are also in the producer’s favor.

President Trump signed the new $867 billion farm bill into law on Thursday that provides billions in aid to U.S. farmers while rejecting deep cuts to the federal food stamp programs sought by some House Republicans.