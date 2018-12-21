Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (12/20)

RELEASED: Devonte Lewis of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt. Posted $302.50 Bond

BOOKED: Jeremy Armstrong of Claflin on a Claflin Municipal Court case for battery and domestic violence. Bond set at $1,000.

RELEASED: Jeremy Armstrong of Claflin on a Claflin Municipal Court case for battery and domestic violence. Posted $1,000 bond

RELEASED: William R. Gray on a Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery and domestic violence. Posted $1,000 bond.

BOOKED: Bryan Roberts of Hutchinson on a Barton County District Court case for failure to appear. Bond set at $1,000.

RELEASED: Timothy Richardson on a Barton County District Court warrant by order of the court.

BOOKED: Justin Christians on a Barton County District Court case as a habitual violator. Bond set at $2,500.

RELEASED: Ari Hooley of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court case for possession with intent to distribute controlled substances within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of drug paraphernalia and no drug tax stamp. Bond reduced to $30,000.

BOOKED: Eligus Ricketts of Salina on a Barton County District Court warrant for unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Bond set at $2,500.

BOOKED: Kyle Stroud on a Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear. NO BOND

RELEASED: Justin Christians on a Barton County District Court case as a habitual violator. Posted $2,500 bond.

RELEASED: Eligus Ricketts of Salina on a Barton County District Court warrant for unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Posted $2,500 bond.

RELEASED: Zachariah Dittrick on a Barton County District Court warrant for aggravated arson, aggravated domestic battery. Posted $50,000 bond.

BOOKED: Dudley Littrel of Ellinwood on a Barton County District Court case for DUI and driving left of center. Bond set at $2,500.

BOOKED: Nicholas Hicks of Hoisington on a Barton County District Court warrant for two probation violations. NO BOND

Released: Dudley Littrel of Ellinwood on a Barton County District Court case for DUI and driving left of center. Posted $2,500 bond.