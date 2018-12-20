Thursday Weather

Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 51. Windy, with a north northwest wind 20 to 25 mph increasing to 26 to 31 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.
Thursday Night
Clear, with a low around 24. Northwest wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Light and variable wind becoming south 8 to 13 mph in the morning.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 29. South wind 7 to 10 mph becoming north northwest after midnight.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 48. North wind 8 to 13 mph.
Saturday Night
A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 9pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 9pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Christmas Day
Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.
Tuesday Night
A chance of rain or freezing rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday
Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 60%.