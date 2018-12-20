Thursday Weather

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 51. Windy, with a north northwest wind 20 to 25 mph increasing to 26 to 31 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Thursday Night Clear, with a low around 24. Northwest wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Light and variable wind becoming south 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29. South wind 7 to 10 mph becoming north northwest after midnight.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 48. North wind 8 to 13 mph.

Saturday Night A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 9pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 9pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Christmas Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Tuesday Night A chance of rain or freezing rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 60%.