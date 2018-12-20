Thursday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz joined wide receiver Sammy Watkins and cornerback Kendall Fuller in missing practice. All three are question marks heading into Sunday night’s showdown in Seattle, where the Chiefs will attempt to clinch the AFC West title and an easier path through the playoffs.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State junior running back David Montgomery has a big decision to make after the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 28. If Montgomery decides to jump to the NFL, the Cyclones just signed two backs who could serve as his replacements as early as next season.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas and Kansas State are already going head-to-head under their new coaches, even though they won’t meet on the field for months. That’s because Jayhawks coach Les Miles and Wildcats coach Chris Klieman are already targeting many of the same prospects as they try to assemble their initial recruiting classes in condensed timeframes.

National Headlines

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers are shutting down quarterback Cam Newton for at least one game and possibly the remainder of the season due to a lingering right shoulder problem. Coach Ron Rivera said Taylor Heinicke will make his first career start when Carolina hosts the Falcons on Sunday. Newton will be inactive. Rivera said Wednesday the team hadn’t made a decision about Newton’s status for Week 17 at New Orleans.

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington Redskins safety Montae Nicholson has been placed on the NFL reserve/non-football injury list following his arrest early Tuesday morning. Nicholson was charged with assault and battery and being drunk in public stemming from a fight at a restaurant and retail complex near the team’s practice facility in Ashburn, Virginia. Nicholson has played in all 14 of Washington’s games and is 10th on the team with 41 tackles.

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic is expected to be out until around the NBA All-Star break after undergoing surgery yesterday to clean out his right knee. Dragic has already missed 15 of Miami’s last 22 games, most of them because of right knee soreness. He played in two of the first three games on Miami’s recent six-game road trip, but swelling and pain issues persisted. Dragic has averaged 15.3 points and a team-high 4.9 assists for the Heat this season.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Roy Williams is among 11 North Carolina head coaches receiving contract extensions announced yesterday by athletic director Bubba Williams. The men’s basketball coach will be nearly 78 when his eight-year extension is completed at the end of the 2027-28 men’s basketball season. Williams is in his 16th season with the Tar Heels and has gone 432-128 with three national championships at his alma mater.

Wednesday Scores

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (3) Tennessee 83 Samford 70

Final (5) Virginia 69 South Carolina 52

Final NC State 78 (7) Auburn 71

Final (11) Florida St. 95 North Florida 81

Final (13) Virginia Tech 82 NC A&T 60

Final (17) Mississippi St. 98 Wofford 87

Final (22) Indiana 86 Cent. Arkansas 53

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final San Antonio 129 Orlando 90

Final Charlotte 110 Cleveland 99

Final Philadelphia 131 N-Y Knicks 109

Final Toronto 99 Indiana 96

Final Phoenix 111 Boston 103

Final OT Detroit 129 Minnesota 123

Final Brooklyn 96 Chicago 93

Final Milwaukee 123 New Orleans 115

Final Houston 136 Washington 118

Final Utah 108 Golden State 103

Final Portland 99 Memphis 92

Final Oklahoma City 132 Sacramento 113