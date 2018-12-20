Start of Winter Means Start of an Active Car Breakdown Season

TOPEKA, Kan. – Dec. 20, 2018 – Winter officially begins Friday, Dec. 21, and with the solstice also comes a season that is particularly harsh for vehicles. Although Kansas is currently enjoying unseasonably warm weather, the freezing temperatures and wintry precipitation are certain to impact us during the next three months, challenging batteries, tires, engines and other vehicle systems.

Last winter (Dec. 21, 2017 – March 20, 2018), AAA Kansas came to the rescue of 26,370 stranded motorists, with nearly one-fourth of those calls for battery-related problems. Engine or other issues requiring a tow, flat tires and lockouts were other prominent service call reasons.

“This lull before the inevitable next winter blast is the perfect time for motorists to make sure they and their vehicles are road-ready for the winter season, especially as many people prepare for holiday road trips over the next couple of weeks,” said Shawn Steward, AAA Kansas spokesman. “AAA Kansas emergency roadside service assisted 3,370 stranded motorists between December 23 and January 1 last year, and while we’re happy to help, we hate to see people’s holiday trips and family plans delayed or ruined by a roadside breakdown.”

Many suggested vehicle maintenance items can be inspected by a car owner in less than an hour, but others should be performed by a certified mechanic.

Vehicle owners should read the maintenance requirements set by the car’s manufacturer in the owner’s manual. There is no longer a “standard” maintenance schedule for vehicle services – including brake fluid. Each automaker has different requirements, making the owner’s manual the most accurate resource. In-vehicle maintenance reminders provide good guidance because they account for real-time problems and how you actually drive. However, many reminder systems do not specifically cover maintenance operations that need to be performed on a time or mileage basis – such as brake fluid and coolant flushes or timing-belt replacement.

Harsh winter conditions make your vehicle work harder, particularly the charging and starting system, headlights, tires and windshield wipers. AAA Kansas recommends that motorists check the following vehicle systems:

Battery: Clean any corrosion from battery posts and cable connections and wash all surfaces with battery terminal cleaner or a solution of baking soda and water. Have the battery checked by a professional to ensure it is strong enough to face cold weather. Be aware that batteries typically last 3-5 years, so if yours is approaching or within that age range, it may not have the power for cold-weather starts. AAA members can request a visit from a AAA Mobile Battery Service technician who will test their battery and replace it on-site, if necessary. AAA Approved Auto Repair shops can also test and replace weak batteries.

Tires: Examine tires for tread depth, uneven w earing and cupping. Check tire pressures once a month. For every 10 degrees the temperature drops, tires can lose a pound of pressure. Don’t forget the spare tire.

Engine: Have any engine drivability problems corrected at a good repair shop. Symptoms like hard starts, rough idling, stalling or diminished power could signal a problem that would be exacerbated by cold weather. Engine hoses and belts should be inspected for wear or cracking.

Fluids: Important system fluids such as engine coolant/anti-freeze, transmission and brake fluid should be checked and changed at recommended intervals.

Exhaust: Have your mechanic check the exhaust system for leaks and look for any holes in the trunk and floorboards.

Brakes: Inspect brakes as recommended in your owner’s manual, or sooner if you notice pulsations, pulling, noises while braking or longer stopping distance. Correct minor brake problems promptly.

Wipers: Replace worn windshield-wiper blades. Purchase one-piece beam-type or rubber-clad “winter” blades to fight snow and ice build-up. Use cold-weather windshield washer solvent and carry an ice-scraper.

Lights: Inspect all lights and bulbs and replace burned out bulbs. Clean road grime or clouding from all lenses.

Winter Weather Readiness

“Wintry weather can also wreak havoc, causing vehicle-damaging crashes, and also putting drivers and passengers in danger if they are injured or stranded in frigid temperatures,” said AAA Kansas’ Steward. About 46 percent of crashes involving bad weather take place in the winter, making this the worst time of year for driving in treacherous conditions, according to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. The highest proportion of crashes involving bad weather happen overnight from 6:00 PM until 5:59 AM, when visibility is limited and roads are most likely to freeze.

According to AAA Kansas’ Steward, now is a perfect time to begin assembling a winter weather emergency kit to carry in your vehicle. This kit is especially important if you’ll be driving any distance and winter weather is forecast. The kit should include:

Mobile phone pre-programmed with rescue apps and important phone numbers including family and emergency services, and car charger Drinking water

First-aid kit

Non-perishable snacks for both human and pet passengers

Bag of abrasive material (sand, salt, cat litter) or traction mats

Snow shovel

Blankets

Extra warm clothing (coat, gloves, hats, scarves)

Flashlight with extra batteries

Window washer solvent

Ice scraper with brush

Jumper cables

Warning devices (flares or reflective triangles)

Basic toolkit (screwdrivers, pliers, adjustable wrench)