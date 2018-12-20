Never too early to donate for the 2019 fireworks display in Great Bend

As the mistletoe is still out and stockings still hung above the fireplace, the City of Great Bend has started thinking about barbeques and the 4th of July.

Last year, the City handled the fundraising to conduct the fireworks show. Along with $5,000 donated by the City, staff collected $10,000 from businesses and community members.

Great Bend Community Coordinator Christina Hayes noted it was a challenge to raise the money last year, and wanted to get a head start on fundraising this year.

Christina Hayes Audio

Business letters were sent out to local businesses asking for donations. Hayes also pitched the idea of potentially placing donation cans around the community for anyone to contribute to the $15,000 firework display fund. The fireworks show at the Great Bend Expo Complex was cancelled two years ago because of a lack of fundraiser.

After hearing complaints from the community, the City decided to shoulder the responsibility of campaigning for the display.