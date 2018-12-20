KBI investigates fatal shooting in NW Kansas

SHERMAN COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office are currently investigating a homicide that occurred in Goodland, Kan.

At approximately 12:30 a.m. Thursday, the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting that a male victim had been shot.

As sheriff’s deputies arrived at 5490 County Road 23, in Goodland, they discovered 21-year-old Zachary Chavez, of Tribune, suffering from a gunshot wound.

EMS transported Chavez to the Goodland Regional Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at approximately 2 a.m.

A person of interest connected to the case has been identified, and is currently in police custody.