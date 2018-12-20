Kansas felon back in jail for alleged highway robbery

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with an alleged highway robbery.

Just after 6:30 p.m, police responded to a disturbance with weapons call at the apartments in the 3800 block of east 16th Street North in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

A 26-year-old female victim told police she arrived at the apartments and was approached by 22-year-old Terrance Hollis and another unknown suspect. Hollis pointed a gun at her and demanded she exit her vehicle. The victim refused and Hollis and the other suspect fled on foot.

Officers began circulating the area and located Hollis hiding in a vehicle in the 1500 block of north Gentry, according to Davidson. Police arrested him Hollis and he was booked into jail on requested charges of aggravated highway robbery, resist arrest and outstanding warrants. He has a previous robbery conviction, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.