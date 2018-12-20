How Would You Spend $10,000????

Becky Wornkey of Great Bend won the Shop At Home For The Holiday, $10,000 Shopping Spree on Saturday December 15th. On Thursday she went shopping with Eagle’s Great Bend Market Manager, Randy Goering. Becky spent her $10,000 on…

A Furnace from Moeder Plumbing Heating and Air Conditioning,

Flooring from Millers of Claflin, Carpet

Duct Cleaning from Magna Dry Cleaning services,

Shower Upgrades from Custom ReBath,

A Smart Phone from Bauer Computers,

& Selected items from Sutherlands.

The Shopping Spree Promotion on Eagle Radio was Presented by Bauer Computer and Moeder Plumbing Heating and Air.