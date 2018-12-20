How Would You Spend $10,000????

Becky Wornkey of Great Bend won the Shop At Home For The Holiday, $10,000 Shopping Spree on Saturday December 15th. On Thursday she went shopping with Eagle’s Great Bend Market Manager, Randy Goering. Becky spent her $10,000 on…
- A Furnace from Moeder Plumbing Heating and Air Conditioning,
- Flooring from Millers of Claflin, Carpet
- Duct Cleaning from Magna Dry Cleaning services,
- Shower Upgrades from Custom ReBath,
- A Smart Phone from Bauer Computers,
- & Selected items from Sutherlands.
The Shopping Spree Promotion on Eagle Radio was Presented by Bauer Computer and Moeder Plumbing Heating and Air.