Friday Weather

Friday
Sunny, with a high near 54. Light and variable wind becoming south 8 to 13 mph in the morning.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. South wind 7 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. North wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night
Isolated flurries between 7pm and midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. North wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west after midnight.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 49. West wind 6 to 10 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Christmas Day
Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.
Tuesday Night
A chance of rain and snow between midnight and 2am, then a chance of snow after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday
Rain and snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday Night
Rain and snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Thursday
A chance of rain and snow. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 40%.