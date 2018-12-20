Friday Weather

Friday Sunny, with a high near 54. Light and variable wind becoming south 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. South wind 7 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. North wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night Isolated flurries between 7pm and midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. North wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west after midnight.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 49. West wind 6 to 10 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Christmas Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Tuesday Night A chance of rain and snow between midnight and 2am, then a chance of snow after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Rain and snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night Rain and snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday A chance of rain and snow. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 40%.