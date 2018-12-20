Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (12/19)

BOOKED: Howard Johnson on a Community Corrections arrest and detain for probation violation. NO BOND

BOOKED: Tara N. Stickley (Buess) on a Hoisington Municipal Court case for driving while suspended and no proof of insurance and on a Rice County District Court warrant for failure to appear. Bond set at $500 cash only.

BOOKED: Michael Fowler on a Barton County District Court warrant for capital murder, two counts of murder in the first degree and theft. Bond set at $1,000,000.

BOOKED: Rusty Fraiser on a Barton County District Court warrant for capital murder, two counts of murder in the first degree. Bond set at $1,000,000.

BOOKED: Kimberly Younger of Aransas, Texas for capital murder, two counts of murder in the first degree, conspiracy to commit first degree murder, solicitation to commit first degree murder and theft. Bond set at $1,000,000.

BOOKED: Christine Tenney on a Barton County District Court warrant for three counts of obstruction. Bond set at $300,000.

BOOKED: Thomas Drake on a Barton County District Court warrant for obstructing apprehension. Bond set at $300,000.

RELEASED: Tara N. Stickley (Buess) on a Hoisington Municipal Court case for driving while suspended and no proof of insurance and on a Rice County District Court warrant for failure to appear. Posted $500 cash bond.

BOOKED: William Gray of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery and domestic violence. Bond set at $1,000.

BOOKED: Devonte Lewis of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court. Bond set at $302.50 or 90-days in jail.

RELEASED: Damien Clone of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court case for failure to appear. Posted $1,000 bond.