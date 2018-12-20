8th Street Extension Project presenting challenges

The project to pave 8th Street between McKinley and Grant streets in Great Bend has presented its challenges. Once complete, the street will be paved with three lanes that will provide a connecting corridor between two of the biggest retail businesses in town, Walmart and Dillons. But work continues to behind schedule thanks to some unexpected developments. Here’s Great Bend City Attorney Bob Suelter.

Bob Suelter Audio

Despite those setbacks, Suelter says the work is progressing and will continue right up until Christmas Day.

Bob Suelter Audio

The 8th Street extension is expected to be beneficial to development in the area and will be especially useful next spring. A Geo-metric design project will begin on the intersection at 10th and Grant. The K-DOT project will widen the intersection allowing larger trucks to turn onto Grant or onto 10th Street without the issues that are currently presented with the tight turning space.