3 Kan. men jailed for series of armed robberies

SEDGWICK COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspects in connection with a series of armed robberies.

At approximately 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to an armed robbery call at the Kwik Shop, 710 W. 29th Street South in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson. A 27-year-old female employee reported an unknown suspect entered the store, pointed a handgun at her and demanded money. Money was given to the suspect who fled on foot.

Police responded to similar robberies at at the Kwik Shop, 3959 S. Hydraulic at 8:15p.m. and another at the Kwik Shop, 3601 E. 47th Street South at 8:25p.m. and the Quick Trip, 2821 E. 31st Street South at 8:35p.m.

Through an investigation, police identified and three suspects and have arrested 32-year-old Jermaine Baker, 25-year-old Shaiquille Harris and 27-year-old Brelen Vonfange all of of Wichita on three counts of aggravated robbery and warrants.

The case will be presented to the United States Attorney’s Office, according to Davidson.