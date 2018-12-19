Working out the final details for Falconers Convention coming to Great Bend

While the details are still being worked out, it looks promising that Great Bend will be the host for the 2019 North American Falconers Association (NAFA) conference. The week-long conference next November could bring hundreds of trained falcons to town to allow their trainers to interact and learn from each other and allow the falcons to hunt the area grounds. Falconers use trained falcons as hunting tools, sending birds out to snatch up prey.

The NAFA website already has Great Bend listed as the location for the 2019 Field Meet to take place November 17-23.

Great Bend Community Coordinator Christina Hayes says the City is trying lock in enough hunting ground for the birds.

Since NAFA started the annual conferences in 1962, there have only been four Kansas towns selected to host the Field Meet. Hutchinson was the last Kansas city to host the conference in 2015. The NAFA conference rotates to different states and locations based on the available prey for their falcons.

Earlier this year, Hayes estimated between 150 to 275 falcon hunters and their families could show up for the week. The birds will remain perched outside during the day when they are not hunting.