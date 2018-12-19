Wednesday Sports Headlines

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Dedric Lawson had 16 points and 14 rebounds, Charlie Moore made six 3-pointers en route to 18 points, and top-ranked Kansas pulled away in the second half for an 89-53 victory over plucky but overmatched South Dakota. Freshman forward David McCormack added a career-best 12 points off the bench for the Jayhawks, helping to soak up minutes while Udoka Azubuike is sidelined with a sprained ankle.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Brady Manek matched a season-high with 18 points, and Oklahoma defeated Creighton 83-70. Christian James had his fourth straight double-double for the Sooners with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Kristian Doolittle and Rashard Odomes registered season highs with 13 points and Miles Reynolds also scored 13.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals have signed outfielder Terrance Gore to a split contract for next season, giving them yet another speedster to join what could be baseball’s fastest roster next season. Gore, traded by the Royals to the Cubs for cash in August, will make $650,000 in the majors and $350,000 in the minors, and he could make a $100,000 in performance bonuses.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State forward Dean Wade has a partial tear of a tendon in his right foot and could miss up to eight weeks, putting his availability for the rest of the season in question. Wade hurt the foot in last Saturday’s win over Georgia State.

National Headlines

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon was a full participant during yesterday’s practice after missing three straight games with a sprained MCL in his right knee. The fourth-year pro was injured during the second half of the Chargers’ Nov. 26 win against Arizona. Gordon is sixth in the AFC in rushing with 802 yards despite the injury.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers have placed seven players in the Pro Bowl, including one of six rookies across the league to make the two rosters. First-round pick Derwin James will be joined on the AFC squad by veteran quarterback Philip Rivers, wide receiver Keenan Allen, running back Melvin Gordon, defensive end Melvin Ingram, center Mike Pouncey and special-teamer Adrian Phillips. Rivers is a backup to Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes (mah-HOHMZ’), one of 29 first-time Pro Bowlers.

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — UAB has capped an 11-3 season by winning the Boca Raton Bowl, 37-13 over Northern Illinois. Tyler Johnston III threw for 373 yards and four touchdowns in the Blazers’ first-ever bowl victory in three appearances. Xavier Ubosi had seven catches for 227 yards for the Conference USA champions, who have made consecutive bowl appearances since the program was reinstated two years ago following a self-imposed hiatus.

NEW YORK (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations says right-hander Matt Harvey has agreed to a one-year, $11 million pact with the Angels. Harvey was designated for assignment by the Mets last May and was later traded to the Reds before going 7-7 with a 4.50 ERA the rest of the season. He started the 2013 All-Star game for the National League and later won a career-high 13 games for the 2015 pennant-winning Mets after recovering from Tommy John surgery.

CHICAGO (AP) — Infielder Daniel Descalso has worked out a two-year, $5 million contract with the Chicago Cubs, a package that includes a $3.5 million club option for 2021. The 32-year-old Descalso set career highs with 13 home runs and 57 for Arizona last season, hitting .237 with 22 doubles in 138 games. Descalso has batted .240 with 46 homers and 279 RBIs in 997 major league games, playing every position except for center field and catcher.

Tuesday Scores

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (1) Kansas 89 South Dakota 53

Final (2) Duke 101 Princeton 50

Final (8) Gonzaga 89 Texas-Arlington 55

Final (14) Buffalo 71 Syracuse 59

Final (15) Ohio St. 75 Youngstown St. 56

Final (20) Marquette 92 North Dakota 66

Final (23) Iowa 78 W. Carolina 60

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Cleveland 92 Indiana 91

Final Brooklyn 115 L.A. Lakers 110

Final Atlanta 118 Washington 110

Final Denver 126 Dallas 118