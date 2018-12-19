Tuesday High School Scores

Tuesday AP Basketball Scores
Boys
Abilene 71, Chapman 52
Andale 54, Augusta 49
Anderson County 84, Fredonia 40
Andover Central 70, Arkansas City 44
Attica 81, South Haven 51
Axtell 57, Onaga 18
BV Randolph 71, Clifton-Clyde 50
Baxter Springs 71, Galena 43
Belle Plaine 91, Medicine Lodge 52
Beloit 66, Phillipsburg 61
Burlingame 74, Marais des Cygnes Valley 31
Caldwell 60, Norwich 37
Caney Valley 75, Sedan 51
Central Plains 43 Ellinwood 21
Centre 57, Canton-Galva 53
Chanute 60, Coffeyville 22
Chaparral 52, Conway Springs 50
Cheney 62, Wichita Independent 21
Cherryvale 62, Uniontown 33
Clay Center 46, Concordia 36
Colby 57, Hoxie 42
Council Grove 58, Osage City 54
Dodge City 62, Guymon, Okla. 39
Ell-Saline 63, Bennington 56
Ellsworth 50, Russell 47
Elyria Christian 55, Herington 18
Emporia 72, Highland Park 49
Frankfort 39, Doniphan West 13
Frontenac 39, Riverton 37
Goddard-Eisenhower 56, Andover 50
Goessel 40, Wakefield 18
Great Bend 53, Buhler 46
Halstead 48, Mulvane 34
Hanover 76, Linn 41
Hays 67, Pratt 41
Hesston 59, Clearwater 33
Hill City 64, Quinter 43
Hillsboro 60, Southeast Saline 36
Hodgeman County 55, Fowler 30
Hoisington 56, Smoky Valley 37
Holcomb 58, Cimarron 43
Horton 53, Atchison County 41
Humboldt 59, Marmaton Valley 41
Hutchinson Central Christian 70, Chase 22
Idalia, Colo. 61, Cheylin 59
Inman 45, Berean Academy 41
Jackson Heights 54, Pleasant Ridge 52
KC Washington 67, KC Sumner 54
Lawrence Free State 58, Gardner-Edgerton 40
Lebo 35, Hartford 27
Little River 66, Peabody-Burns 14
Logan 50, Oberlin-Decatur 46
Louisburg 80, KC Turner 48
Macksville 64, Cunningham 12
Maize 61, Hutchinson 36
Maize South 89, Salina South 66
Maur Hill – Mount Academy 72, Valley Falls 43
McLouth 52, Oskaloosa 46
Minneapolis 67, Republic County 53
Minneola 69, Ingalls 58
Mission Valley 67, Lyndon 39
Moundridge 66, Marion 58
Nemaha Central 51, Riverside 34
Ness City 71, Dighton 24
Northeast-Arma 70, Altoona-Midway 39
Northern Heights 52, Chase County 48
Northern Valley 67, Wilcox-Hildreth, Neb. 44
Olpe 52, Southern Coffey 48
Osborne 61, Thunder Ridge 31
Otis-Bison 57, Stafford 46
Parsons 60, Independence 44
Pawnee Heights 70, Bucklin 34
Perry-Lecompton 55, Holton 38
Pike Valley 49, Tescott 26
Pittsburg 64, Fort Scott 61
Pittsburg Colgan 64, Iola 48
Pratt Skyline 55, Lyons 50
Remington 52, West Elk 43
Riley County 53, Rock Creek 37
Royal Valley 50, Jefferson West 46
Rural Vista 58, Solomon 36
SM South 73, Metro Academy 49
Sabetha 53, Hiawatha 47
Salina Central 71, Derby 37
Satanta 41, Deerfield 11
Scott City 65, Goodland 24
Shawnee Heights 30, Bonner Springs 27
Silver Lake 76, Rossville 33
South Gray 80, South Central 70
St. John 59, Kinsley 23
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 48, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 40
St. Mary’s 58, Wamego 41
Sterling 50, La Crosse 49, OT
Stockton 82, Golden Plains 42
Tonganoxie 64, Baldwin 53
Trego 57, Wheatland-Grinnell 28
Valley Center 54, Goddard 36
Valley Heights 46, Washington County 42
Wallace County 66, Weskan 35
Waverly 55, Madison/Hamilton 54
Wichita Bishop Carroll 52, Wichita West 43
Wichita Campus 67, Newton 53
Wichita East 62, Kapaun Mount Carmel 45
Wichita Heights 61, Wichita South 47
Wichita Southeast 65, Wichita Northwest 51
Wichita Trinity 64, Douglass 21
Wilson 61, Natoma 48
Winfield 54, Wellington 50
Yates Center 52, Chetopa 17
Girls Scores (No statewide scores available)
Central Plains 86 Ellinwood 15
Buhler 53 Great Bend 45
Hoisington 29 Smoky Valley 28 2OT
Cunningham 48 Macksville 33
Sterling 57 LaCrosse 34