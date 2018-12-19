Thursday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Great Bend Rec Show” hosted by Dakota Tucker. Guests include the Executive Director for the Great Bend Recreation Commission Diann Henderson. Joining Diann will be Program Coordinator Garet Fitzpatrick and Sports Director Chris Umphres.

9A-10A Trading Post hosted by John O’Connor

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Chip Flory – “Newsmakers”

11A-11:30 County Edition hosted by Steve Webster. Gusts include Barton County Health Director Shelly Schneider.

11:30-Noon “Focus on Ellinwood” hosted by Nancy Baird. Nancy will have an update on what is happening in Ellinwood and visit with those who are making it happen.

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P AgriTalk – “After the Bell” with Chip Flory

5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-9P ESPN Radio – “Spain & Fitz”

9P-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”